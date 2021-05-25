Exclusive 9 day forecast: Gradual warming trend leading to possible first 100 degrees Saturday

El Paso is expected to see some very warm afternoon highs this week, leading to our first 100 degrees this year.

Forecast for 05/25/2021

A high pressure system will keep our skies clear, winds calm and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

We expect to see our first possible 100 degrees Saturday, before cooling to the mid 90s Sunday.

This comes as moisture begins to increase, allowing afternoon highs to slowly cool.

Rain chances are expected to increase Tuesday through much of next week.

