Rain cooled the El Paso area Monday afternoon, keeping the fall weather trend going.

Afternoon highs hit 81° and the rain gauge at the airport registered .26″ of rain in El Paso.

It truly made for a beautiful fall day.

That will all come to and end as a high pressure settles in and begins to warm afternoon highs and dry us out.

Afternoon highs are expected to hit near 90° Wednesday through much of next week.

