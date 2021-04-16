Exclusive 9 day forecast: Get your sweaters ready, a much cooler weekend is in store

El Paso topped out in the 70s Friday afternoon, and it’s about to see much cooler days.

Forecast for 04/16/2021

A cold front is expected to produce rain chances Saturday through Monday, with temperatures topping out in the 60s this weekend.

The best chances for rain are expected Monday, with the worst chances for rain expected Saturday.

After the cold front moves out, we will see a very slow warming trend kick in, warming afternoon highs to the low 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and eventually low 80s Wednesday through much of next week.

