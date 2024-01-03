EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two storm systems are expected to move through the Borderland area in the next 9 days.

The first system is expected to arrive Thursday, where we expect to see a windy day with a chance for rain in the evening hours.

Afternoon highs are expected to dip to the 50s Thursday and Friday with calmer weather Friday afternoon.

The second system is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday. Strong winds are expected Sunday, with much stronger winds Monday.

There is a chance for morning snow Monday, as temperatures dip to the 40s Monday afternoon.

Calm weather returns Tuesday into much of next week.

