EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is about to see a high-pressure system take over the region, warming temperatures back to the 80s.

Our next system is expected to arrive next week, producing strong winds and potentially cooler weather.

Don’t forget this Sunday is the end of Daylight Saving Time! We fall back one hour, gaining one extra hour of sleep.

