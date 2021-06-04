Exclusive 9 day forecast: Get ready for El Paso’s first heat wave

Moisture is slowly retreating east, allowing El Paso to dry up and warm to possibly our first 100 degrees.

Forecast for 06/04/2021

There will still be a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon, as temperatures warm close to our first triple digit high.

Starting Sunday, we expect to see highs warming to 100 degrees, lasting through much of next week.

This will constitute as our first heat wave of the year.

Make sure to stay hydrated, cool and wear plenty of sunblock. If you must work outdoors, make sure to wear long sleeved, light colored clothing and take plenty of breaks in the shade.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

