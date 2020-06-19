Exclusive 9 day forecast: Get ready for a hot weekend

Afternoon highs will continue to hover close to seasonal (96°) through Friday.

The first day of summer kicks off this Saturday, with highs flirting with the century mark.

Rain chances will be limited through the weekend, but are expected to strengthen next week, as our next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday and linger through much of next week.

A high pressure system will begin to strengthen this weekend and afternoon highs will warm to triple digits.

As of now, we are forecasting about 7 consecutive days of triple digit heat starting on Father’s Day.

Stay safe and hydrated!