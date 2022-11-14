EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing.

Forecast for 11/14/2022

The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s.

This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close to freezing, so make sure to stay warm and prepare for cold conditions.

The second cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday.

This is expected to produce our first freeze at the airport Wednesday overnight.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

