El Paso is expecting its first winter storm of the season and the year this week.
This system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday and here is how it breaks down:
-Wednesday: Rain chances are expected Wednesday afternoon. It will be too warm to consider snow at this point.
-Thursday overnight: Rain is expected to continue overnight into Thursday morning as the cold front moves through.
-Thursday late morning: Rain is expected to turn to snow as the cold air filters in.
-Thursday afternoon: Snow is expected to fall across the region, with little accumulation expected in El Paso.
-Thursday night: Overnight lows are expected to drop to the teens as the system clears out.
A second cold front is expected Saturday, keeping overnight lows in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning.
