El Paso is expecting its first winter storm of the season and the year this week.

Forecast for 01/31/2022

This system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday and here is how it breaks down:

-Wednesday: Rain chances are expected Wednesday afternoon. It will be too warm to consider snow at this point.

-Thursday overnight: Rain is expected to continue overnight into Thursday morning as the cold front moves through.

-Thursday late morning: Rain is expected to turn to snow as the cold air filters in.

-Thursday afternoon: Snow is expected to fall across the region, with little accumulation expected in El Paso.

-Thursday night: Overnight lows are expected to drop to the teens as the system clears out.

A second cold front is expected Saturday, keeping overnight lows in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online as this winter storm continues to develop.

Latest Headlines: