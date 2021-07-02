El Paso saw minor street flooding in East El Paso as an afternoon storm rolled through the city.
More possible flooding is expected this weekend as rain chances continue to stay rather high.
For the 4th of July, we expect 30% of the city to see rain, which means we could expect more flooding.
Be vigilant and keep an eye on the sky.
Rain chances seem to diminish after Thursday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Chihuahuas’ Kivlehan selected to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics
- Where to see fireworks in El Paso this weekend
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Flooding continues to be a threat this weekend
- County pools to close on Monday in observance of Independence Day
- BREAKING: Teen seriously injured in South-Central drive-by shooting