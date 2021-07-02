Exclusive 9 day forecast: Flooding continues to be a threat this weekend

El Paso saw minor street flooding in East El Paso as an afternoon storm rolled through the city.

Forecast for 07/02/2021

More possible flooding is expected this weekend as rain chances continue to stay rather high.

For the 4th of July, we expect 30% of the city to see rain, which means we could expect more flooding.

Be vigilant and keep an eye on the sky.

Rain chances seem to diminish after Thursday.

