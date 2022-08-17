EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun City is getting ready for yet another round of possible strong storms Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for 08/17/2022

El Paso saw about an inch of rain Wednesday as a tropical storm system made its way into our area.

The next big weather day in which we expect possible heavy rain and potential flooding is Friday night, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday night as a passing upper wave moves our region.

This is why the entire region will be under a flash flood watch starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday morning.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready to go for this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to continue to stay in the mid to upper 80s, although El Paso set a new record high for the coolest afternoon at 77°. Our previous record was set in 2004 at 80°.

Make sure to stay safe with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.