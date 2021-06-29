Exclusive 9 day forecast: Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday

Flash flood watch in effect for the Borderland through 6am Wednesday, but is expected to be extended through Thursday morning.
More heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday, before we begin to talk about thunderstorms through the weekend.
In fact, we could see a few severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, potentially ruining outdoor activities.
Rain is expected to stay in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware
