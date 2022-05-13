EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see the first 100 degree of the year this weekend.

Forecast for 05/13/2022

A high pressure system is expected to take over our region, keeping our afternoon highs in the upper 90s Saturday and eventually triple digits Sunday.

Winds are expected to stay rather calm, allowing highs to warm to the upper 90s throughout much of next week.

As of now, a strong cold front is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather next weekend.

