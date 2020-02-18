Exclusive 9 day forecast: First of two cold fronts on its way.

It certainly doesn’t feel like winter with spring-like weather taking over this week.

Afternoon highs will continue to be above average, which is 64° for this time of the year.

Breezy conditions will also continue this week, as a series of cold fronts begin to move in.

The first one arrives Tuesday morning, but it really won’t do much for us.

The second one arrives Thursday, cooling us down to the upper 50s, and increasing our cloud cover.

Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday, while a warming trend kicks in Saturday through Monday of next week!