EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season.

Forecast overnight lows for 10/24/2022

El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight.

The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and a dry Tuesday.

Forecast for 10/24/2022

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm to near seasonal Wednesday and Thursday, before another cold front drops afternoon highs to the 60s Friday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.