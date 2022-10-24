EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season.
El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight.
The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and a dry Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to slowly warm to near seasonal Wednesday and Thursday, before another cold front drops afternoon highs to the 60s Friday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
