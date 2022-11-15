EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing.

Forecast for 11/15/2022

The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.

Overnight lows are expected to stay below freezing for the next several nights, so make sure to stay safe and keep your furry friends warm.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

