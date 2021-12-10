Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Saturday night

Cold temperatures expected this weekend thanks to a cold front that arrived Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and below freezing Saturday night.

Afternoon highs will quickly rebound to the upper 60s and even 70s next week.

The next cold front is expected Wednesday, producing strong winds and slightly cooler weather.

Rain chances are expected to return next weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

