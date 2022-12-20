EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm temperatures for the official start to the winter season.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon are expected to be the warmest days this week, before an arctic air mass brings afternoon highs to the upper 30s with a wind chill below freezing all day Friday.

Overnight lows Thursday night and Friday night are expected to be in the low 20s with a wind chill in the teens.

Make sure to stay prepared ahead of this temperature plunge and protect your furry friends from the freezing conditions.

If you see animal abuse or neglect, call 311.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/20/2022

