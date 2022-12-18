EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is ready to kick off the first day of winter Wednesday of this week.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s, upper 50s as we welcome the new season.

A strong system is forecast to bring a very cold air mass that is expected to plunge our afternoon highs into the low 40s, upper 30s by the end of the workweek.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/18/2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.