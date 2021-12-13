Exclusive 9 day forecast: First cold front this week expected Wednesday

El Paso is expecting afternoon highs in the 70s before the first cold front moves in this week.

Expect windy conditions Wednesday with a slight drop in afternoon highs as this cold front moves through.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 60s for the rest of the week, which is still above average, before second cold front arrives.

This cold front is expected to produce much cooler weather and possible rain chances Sunday.

