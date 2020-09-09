Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall weather to stick around for a few days

El Paso was met with a variety of different weather elements Tuesday afternoon.

From rain, to strong winds and a big cool down, a cold front moved through the region around 7pm, dropping temperatures nearly 17 degrees from one hour to the next.

Overnight lows will dip to the 60 degree mark Tuesday into Wednesday, and then drop to the mid 50s Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances continue in the forecast tomorrow through Sunday, so don’t put away the umbrellas just yet!

Afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon and mid 70s Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly warm to the low to upper 80s Friday through Tuesday of next week, with 90 degree weather returning Wednesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.