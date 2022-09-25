EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting cooler weather and slight chances of rain as we kick off next week.

Forecast for 09/25/2022

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso.

A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good news is we don’t expect to see much of a warming trend.

