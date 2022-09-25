EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting cooler weather and slight chances of rain as we kick off next week.
Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso.
A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good news is we don’t expect to see much of a warming trend.
