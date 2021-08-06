Exclusive 9 day forecast: Expecting triple digit highs followed by possible heavy rainfall

El Paso is about to be reminded we are still in the middle of summer as we track back to back triple digit highs this weekend.

Forecast for 08/06/2021

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest weekend we have seen so far this month.

Moisture will push into our area next week, increasing the possibility of strong storms Tuesday through Thursday. These storms are expected to be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the low 90s and upper 80s by the end of next week.

