EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a third consecutive day of record heat as we experience a very abnormal November heat wave.

This heat wave is expected to be short lived as a storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

This system is expected to produce gusty conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Temperatures are also expected to drop nearly 20° from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

The cold air is expected to keep us in the upper 60s much of Thursday afternoon and low 60s Friday afternoon.

Our Veteran’s Day weekend is expected to be quite beautiful with calm and seasonal weather in the low 70s and upper 60s.

