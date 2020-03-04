Exclusive 9 day forecast: Expect a slick morning commute Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday’s storm system brought more than half an inch of rain for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Street flooding resulted from this unusual March storm system, making the evening commute a difficult one.

Forecast for 03/03/2020

El Paso and Las Cruces expect to continue to see overnight rain, which could result in more street flooding for your morning commute Wednesday. So make sure to give yourself extra time as you head out the door Wednesday morning.

The Borderland expects to dry out afternoon on Wednesday, allowing us to warm up to the upper 50s, and then into the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm system moves in Saturday, with the better rain chances kick in on Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, that is when we Spring Forward, losing one hour of sleep. We expect to warm up to the 70s for much of next week.