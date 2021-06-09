Exclusive 9 day forecast: Excessive heat expected this weekend

El Paso is expected to see 107 degrees this weekend, the hottest we have been so far this year.

Highs are expected to stay above 105 degrees in the afternoon Friday through Saturday, with overnight lows above 75 degrees through Monday morning. This could prompt an excessive heat warning.

During an excessive heat warning, you want to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. Seek a cooling area, whether that is your house, a library, or a rec area. Here is a list of all the cooling centers across town if you need one.

You also want to avoid any strenuous activities outdoors, wear light colored clothing, keep hydrated, and do NOT leave your kids or pets inside a hot car for any period. It can be deadly.

Rain chances are expected to return this weekend and stay in the forecast for the rest of next week.

