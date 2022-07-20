EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso set new records Wednesday afternoon as temperatures reached 108°.
This would mark the hottest day so far this year.
A high pressure system will continue to shift west, allowing for temperatures to slowly cool, although we still expect triple digits for the next few days.
This will allow for moisture to move back into our area, producing the possibility of isolated storms every single day this week.
Make sure to stay safe and updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: El Paso has seen the hottest temperature so far this year
- Walmart Wellness Day offers a start to improving personal health
- Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award accepting nominations
- Lions Club and Moms on Board partner for School Uniform Swap
- Things go from bad to worse for man forced out on an eviction notice
- “Heightened police presence” for LCPS as they return to the classroom
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.