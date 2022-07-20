EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso set new records Wednesday afternoon as temperatures reached 108°.

Forecast for 07/20/2022

This would mark the hottest day so far this year.

A high pressure system will continue to shift west, allowing for temperatures to slowly cool, although we still expect triple digits for the next few days.

This will allow for moisture to move back into our area, producing the possibility of isolated storms every single day this week.

Make sure to stay safe and updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.