Exclusive 9 day forecast: Effects from strong storm system to be felt starting Thursday

El Paso is about to see some big changes as a strong storm system moves through the region.

For the first part of Thursday, expect calm conditions and warm temperatures, before a cold front begins to push in.

For the second part of the day, strong winds will begin to take over. Expect winds to peak at 30 mph in some areas.

Starting Friday early morning, winds will strengthen, peaking at 40-45 mph in some mountain areas.

Rain is also expected with this system Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s Friday and upper 50s Saturday. Overnight lows are also expected to drop significantly and we could see our first freeze Saturday night.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: