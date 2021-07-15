Exclusive 9 day forecast: Dwindling rain chances

We are seeing dwindling rain chances as we make our way into the weekend.

Forecast for 07/15/2021

We expect temperatures to stay in the mid to low 90s through at least Monday, before we see a slight cool down and an increase in rain chances.

We could see the threat of heavy rainfall and strong gusts from these possible storms for the next several days.

Much like Thursday, rain chances are expected to be limited, and most of everyone is expected to stay dry.

Either way, make sure to remain prepared, as it will only take one small storm to form over your area and produce heavy rainfall.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: