Exclusive 9 day forecast: Drying trend kicks in this week

El Paso is about to see drier conditions and warmer weather this week.

Forecast for 08/03/2021

A high pressure system will take over our area, producing dry and warm conditions.

We expect to near triple digits Saturday, with slight chances of rain next week.

So far, temperatures are not expected to dip to the 80s any time soon.

