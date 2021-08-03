Exclusive 9 day forecast: Drying trend kicks in this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast for 08/03/2021

El Paso is about to see drier conditions and warmer weather this week.

Forecast for 08/03/2021

A high pressure system will take over our area, producing dry and warm conditions.

We expect to near triple digits Saturday, with slight chances of rain next week.

So far, temperatures are not expected to dip to the 80s any time soon.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header