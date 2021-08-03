Exclusive 9 day forecast: Drying trend kicks in this week

El Paso is about to see drier conditions and warmer weather this week.
A high pressure system will take over our area, producing dry and warm conditions.
We expect to near triple digits Saturday, with slight chances of rain next week.
So far, temperatures are not expected to dip to the 80s any time soon.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
