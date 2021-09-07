Exclusive 9 day forecast: Drying trend kicks in this week

El Paso saw a strong storm roll through in Far East El Paso County, including areas like Horizon, San Elizario, Socorro and Clint, prompting a Flash Flood Warning and producing small hail.

Forecast for 09/07/2021

Everywhere else stayed dry.

As this storm moved out of the area, El Paso will finally start a drying trend, which is expected to last for quite a while.

A high pressure system will take over this week, drying out the area and warming afternoon highs.

Expect temperatures to stay above average and near triple digits this weekend.

