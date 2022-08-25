El Paso is expecting to see slightly drier conditions this weekend.

Forecast for 08/25/2022

A high pressure system is taking over our region, allowing for warmer and calmer conditions through the weekend.

Although rain chances are limited, this doesn’t mean we can’t see an isolated storm rolling through our area, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky.

The possibility of flooding, however, will be very limited for El Paso.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the 90s this weekend.

