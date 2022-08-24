EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see a drying trend to continue this week, before rain chances increase this weekend.

Forecast for 08/24/2022

Thunderstorms will have the best chance of form over the mountain areas and become more isolated over the rest of the region.

Slightly better rain chances are expected this weekend, which may affect a few football games across town.

Make sure to have ponchos and umbrellas ready if you do expect to head out.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the 90s starting Friday and lasting through much of next week.

