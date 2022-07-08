A high pressure system will continue to bring moisture into the region, which means we will continue to see a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast for 07/08/2022

While rain chances will stay in the forecast this weekend, they will be awfully limited.

This will give afternoon temperatures a chance to warm near triple digit highs. We may even register our first 100 degrees for the month of July Monday of next week.

Rain chances are expected to once again increase Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure to grab those sandbags and have them handy!

