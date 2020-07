After a couple of days of heavy rainfall, the threat of flash flooding is over for El Paso for now.

A high pressure system is moving back into our area, which means rain chances will become limited and afternoon highs will heat up.

Triple digits are expected to return next week, and are expected to stick around for 4 consecutive days.

We will keep rain chances at a 10% chance for much of next week.

