El Paso is expecting a drier weekend after seeing about 2 inches of rain in certain parts of town Thursday.

Forecast for 08/12/2022

Storm chances are expected to be minimal Saturday through at least Monday.

Rain chances are expected to increase Tuesday and Wednesday as an incoming tropical wave makes its way toward our region.

This means we could see another round of potential isolated flooding.

Temperatures are expected to warm near triple digits this weekend through the beginning of next week, before afternoon highs back off to the low 90s once again Wednesday.

