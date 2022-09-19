A high pressure system is taking over our area, which means dry and warm weather this week.

Forecast for 09/19/2022

Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 90s with very limited to no rain chances these next few days.

A cold front is expected to slowly move through our area Sunday into Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s Monday.

Rain chances are also expected to return Sunday through the beginning of next week.

