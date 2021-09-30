Exclusive 9 day forecast: Drier start to October

El Paso’s monsoon wrapped up with a total of 10.05″ of rain at the airport, making it the 5th wettest season on record!

As we enter the month of October, we expect to see much drier weather with slightly warmer afternoon highs.

Forecast for 09/30/2021

The good news is El Paso doesn’t expect much rain for Friday night football, as skies are expected to clear and evening highs are expected to cool to the low 70s around kick off.

Our weather is expected to stay rather calm for the weekend and much of next week!

