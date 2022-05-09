EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see at least a couple of more windy days before winds begin to subside.

Forecast for 05/09/2022

A high pressure system is expected to take over, producing calm winds and hot temperatures.

In fact, we expect to match the record high Wednesday, and possible break record highs Monday.

Not only are we expecting to break record highs Monday, but also register our first 100 degrees of the year.

Temperatures will hover near triple digits for much of next week.

