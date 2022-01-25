Exclusive 9 day forecast: Couple of cold fronts expected this week

El Paso is expected to see calm conditions before several cold fronts move in.
The first cold front is expected Wednesday, producing 10-15 mph winds, before the next one arrives Friday.
This second cold front is expected to produce 15-25 mph winds Thursday before the cold air filters in Friday afternoon.
We are in for beautiful weather this weekend, before a storm system produces possible back-to-back winds next week.
