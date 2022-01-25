Exclusive 9 day forecast: Couple of cold fronts expected this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso is expected to see calm conditions before several cold fronts move in.

Forecast for 01/25/2022

The first cold front is expected Wednesday, producing 10-15 mph winds, before the next one arrives Friday.

This second cold front is expected to produce 15-25 mph winds Thursday before the cold air filters in Friday afternoon.

We are in for beautiful weather this weekend, before a storm system produces possible back-to-back winds next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story