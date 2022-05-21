EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tomorrow’s cold front will drop our afternoon highs to lower 80s until we warm back up to seasonal temperatures on Monday.

This cold front will produce some slight rain chances, but those will be less likely for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Expect gusty conditions and winds blowing 15 to 20 mph.

We will warm back up to low 90s on Monday and continue seeing triple-digit temperatures starting next weekend.

