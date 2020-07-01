Exclusive 9 day forecast: “Cooler” weather Wednesday

Good news! If you are looking for a slight “cool down” then Wednesday is your day!

Highs are expected to cool to the low 90s as an upper wave moves in.

Breezy conditions will once again prevail tomorrow afternoon, along with a slight chance for an evening shower.

Moisture increases Thursday and Friday, producing better chances for afternoon showers, while highs rising thanks to a high pressure system taking over the region.

Fourth of July is looking hot and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and a slight chance for rain.

Triple digits return Sunday, with storm chances increasing Monday.