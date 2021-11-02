Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday

A back door cold front is slowly tracking toward the Borderland, which means we will soon see cooler weather.

Forecast for 11/02/2021

Afternoon highs are expected to dip closer to seasonal Wednesday and slightly below average Thursday.

A high pressure system will then take over and afternoon highs are expected to quickly rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week into the beginning of next week.

Another cold front is expected to track through the region next Wednesday, this time, producing strong winds and dropping highs to the upper 60s.

