EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front to finally arrive Sunday, dropping afternoon lows to the low 80s.

Forecast for 05/20/2022

This cold front is expected to produce gusty conditions this weekend, with a slight chance for rain Sunday evening. Rain chances are not promising for El Paso, but there is enough moisture and energy to consider it Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to the low 90s Monday through Wednesday, before we see another possible round of triple digit highs by week’s end.

