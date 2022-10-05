EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see another round of storms Thursday afternoon as moisture lingers over our area.

Forecast for 10/05/2022

The increase in cloud cover and moisture is expected to keep afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures are expected to stay below average in the afternoon and morning hours.

This means you may want to have a light sweater handy as temperatures begin to drop.

