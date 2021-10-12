Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather expected this week

Cooler weather is expected as a cold front moves through the area
Strong winds took over Tuesday, but as the winds subside, cooler air will filter in. This is what will cause afternoon highs to drop to the mid 70s Wednesday.
A second cold front is expected Thursday, producing strong winds that afternoon and dropping afternoon highs to the mid 70s Friday.
A high pressure system will take over this weekend, warming afternoon highs to the low 80s Sunday through the beginning of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
