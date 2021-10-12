Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather expected this week

Cooler weather is expected as a cold front moves through the area

Forecast for 10/12/2021

Strong winds took over Tuesday, but as the winds subside, cooler air will filter in. This is what will cause afternoon highs to drop to the mid 70s Wednesday.

A second cold front is expected Thursday, producing strong winds that afternoon and dropping afternoon highs to the mid 70s Friday.

A high pressure system will take over this weekend, warming afternoon highs to the low 80s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

