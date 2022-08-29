EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see an increase in rain chances this week, which means better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast for 08/29/2022

Some storms are expected to be strong, producing strong winds and possible heavy rainfall.

The increase in thunderstorm activity means we are expected to see cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the mid 80s through the rest of the week.

Rain chances are expected to back off Thursday, before kicking up again Friday through the weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.