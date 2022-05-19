EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front this weekend, which is expected to produce strong winds, a slight cool down and possible rain chances.
As this cold front begins to move through, we expect windy conditions Friday, followed by a drop in temperatures Sunday with a slight chance for rain.
Temperatures will slowly rebound to the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday, before afternoon highs climb back up to the triple digits by week’s end.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
