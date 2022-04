El Paso is expecting to see cooler weather Thursday along with some breezy conditions as an upper wave moves through our area.

Forecast for 04/06/2022

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 80s this weekend before a strong cold front moves through the area and produces strong winds next week.

The strongest winds are expected Tuesday with a big drop in temperatures Wednesday.

