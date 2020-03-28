Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler and breezy Saturday

Winds peaked at 40+mph Friday around 6pm in East El Paso with 60+ mph gusts, prompting the first high wind warning of the year.

We had minor roof damage across town, due to these strong winds.

These high winds were due to a cold front that moved in from the west, bringing with it cold, dry air.

The cold air will filter in Saturday afternoon, dropping our afternoon highs to the mid 60s, along with breezy conditions.

Beautiful weather Sunday, before the next cold front arrives Monday, bringing another round of windy weather.

